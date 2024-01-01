rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627742
Olga (1906) Victorian woman's body illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Olga (1906) Victorian woman's body illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627742

View License

Olga (1906) Victorian woman's body illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More