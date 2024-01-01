rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627744
Anna Ancher's Harvesters (1905). Original public domain image from Google Arts & Culture. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627744

View License

