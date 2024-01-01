https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627756Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextIndian Head (1895) Native American man portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8627756View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1054 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3074 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6411 x 7299 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6411 x 7299 px | 300 dpi | 267.79 MBFree DownloadIndian Head (1895) Native American man portrait illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More