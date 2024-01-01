rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8627757
A Sun–Bear painting (1756–1822) by James Sowerby. Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
A Sun–Bear painting (1756–1822) by James Sowerby. Original public domain image from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627757

View License

More