Allegory of Music (1764) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art.
Allegory of Music (1764) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8627759

View License

Allegory of Music (1764) by François Boucher. Original public domain image from the National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

