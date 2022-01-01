https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628109Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Head of a Buddha sculpture on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8628109View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 800 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1000 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2918 x 4378 pxCompatible with :Png Head of a Buddha sculpture on transparent background. Remastered by rawpixelMore