Hello! This is liberty speaking - billions of dollars are needed and needed now (1918) vintage poster by Z.P. Nikolaki. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8628523

Editorial use only

More