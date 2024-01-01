rawpixel
For Christmas, shop between 10 & 4 and travel Underground (1924) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain…
For Christmas, shop between 10 & 4 and travel Underground (1924) lithograph poster by Horace Taylor. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8628525

View License

Editorial use only

