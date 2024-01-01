https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSunset, The magazine of California and the Far West (1904) poster by Adolf Methfessel. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628526View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1994 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2507 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10028 x 14000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10028 x 14000 px | 300 dpi | 803.37 MBFree DownloadSunset, The magazine of California and the Far West (1904) poster by Adolf Methfessel. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More