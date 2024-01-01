rawpixel
"We Can Do It!", also called "Rosie the Riveter" after the iconic figure of a strong female war production worker (1942-1945) lithograph poster by J. Howard Miller. Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
8628528

More