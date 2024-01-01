https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628542Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The girl he left behind" is still behind him--She's a WOW (1943) vintage poster by Adolph Treidler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628542View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1986 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2517 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10788 x 15000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10788 x 15000 px | 300 dpi | 925.98 MBFree Download"The girl he left behind" is still behind him--She's a WOW (1943) vintage poster by Adolph Treidler. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More