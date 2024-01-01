https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFort Marion National Monument, St. Augustine, Florida (1938) vintage poster by C. Don Powell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628547View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 884 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2579 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4003 x 5432 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4003 x 5432 px | 300 dpi | 124.46 MBFree DownloadFort Marion National Monument, St. Augustine, Florida (1938) vintage poster by C. Don Powell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More