https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628548Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNapoli (1920) vintage poster by Richter & C., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628548View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 739 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2155 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3130 x 5084 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3130 x 5084 px | 300 dpi | 91.09 MBFree DownloadNapoli (1920) vintage poster by Richter & C., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More