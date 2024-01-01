rawpixel
Napoli (1920) vintage poster by Richter & C., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced…
Napoli (1920) vintage poster by Richter & C., Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8628548

View License

Editorial use only

