https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628549Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe United States' first foreign trade zone Staten Island (1937) poster by Jack Rivolta. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628549View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 929 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2188 x 2827 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2188 x 2827 px | 300 dpi | 35.43 MBFree DownloadThe United States' first foreign trade zone Staten Island (1937) poster by Jack Rivolta. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More