https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628559Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFly Northwest Airlines - finest to New York / Wessel. (1950) Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628559View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 740 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2158 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7324 x 11879 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7324 x 11879 px | 300 dpi | 497.87 MBFree DownloadFly Northwest Airlines - finest to New York / Wessel. (1950) Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More