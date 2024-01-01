rawpixel
Come to play. The University of Maryland Bands: concert band, wind ensemble, marching band, jazz band, and pep band poster (1983) by Joseph P. Ansell. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
Editorial use only

