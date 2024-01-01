https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628567Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHurray for books! Book week, November 12-18. (1961) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8628567View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2624 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4913 x 6552 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4913 x 6552 px | 300 dpi | 184.22 MBFree DownloadHurray for books! Book week, November 12-18. (1961) vintage poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More