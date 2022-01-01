https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628720Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArch pillar frame, Greek vintage design, remixed from the artwork of Johann Georg van CaspelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8628720View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2799 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3199 x 4000 px | 300 dpiArch pillar frame, Greek vintage design, remixed from the artwork of Johann Georg van CaspelMore