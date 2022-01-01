https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628865Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuill pen and ink illustration psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8628865View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2274 x 3183 px | 300 dpi | 64.01 MBSmall JPEG 857 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2274 x 3183 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Quill pen and ink illustration psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More