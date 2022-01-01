https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextQuill pen and ink illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.MoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8628866View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2274 x 3183 px | 300 dpi Portrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2000 px | 300 dpi Best Quality TIFF 2274 x 3183 px | 300 dpi | 41.45 MBFree DownloadQuill pen and ink illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Remastered by rawpixel.More