https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628922Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTiger, vintage animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8628922View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4431 x 2492 px | 300 dpi | 87.35 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1968 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4431 x 2492 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tiger, vintage animal collage element psd. Remastered by rawpixelMore