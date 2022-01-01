https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8628988Edit DesignSaveSaveCustom TextPNG gold rose frame art nouveau sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8628988View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1008 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1260 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3360 x 4000 pxCompatible with :PNG gold rose frame art nouveau sticker, transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMore