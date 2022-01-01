https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629237Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Oxford Sheep, farm animal illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8629237View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3750 x 3000 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3750 x 3000 px | 300 dpi | 64.41 MBNew Oxford Sheep, farm animal illustration. Remastered by rawpixelMore