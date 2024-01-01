rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629408
Cottages at Chatsworth, Derbyshire, drawings by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville. Original from The Yale University Art…
Cottages at Chatsworth, Derbyshire, drawings by Studio of Sir Jeffry Wyatville. Original from The Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8629408

View License

