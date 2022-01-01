https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629569Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVictorian woman in purple dress, vintage fashion collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8629569View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 86.64 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3200 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Victorian woman in purple dress, vintage fashion collage element psd, remixed by rawpixelMore