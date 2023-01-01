https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629617Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8629617View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 1852 x 2315 px | 300 dpi | 24.57 MBSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1852 x 2315 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Green butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More