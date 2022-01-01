rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629755
Gold tuba png music instrument sticker, transparent background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Gold tuba png music instrument sticker, transparent background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
8629755

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Gold tuba png music instrument sticker, transparent background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More