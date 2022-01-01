https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiant tuba background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 8629759View LicenseJPEGTIFFPoster JPEG 3508 x 4913 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3573 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4307 x 6032 px | 300 dpiPoster TIFF 3508 x 4913 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait TIFF 2551 x 3573 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" TIFF 1429 x 2001 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4307 x 6032 px | 300 dpi | 148.69 MBGiant tuba background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More