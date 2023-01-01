https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8629827Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen exotic butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8629827View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 857 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1072 pxBest Quality PNG 4800 x 3429 pxCompatible with :Green exotic butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. E.A. Séguy's artwork remixed by rawpixelMore