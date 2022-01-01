Vintage photo frame, luxurious design psd, remixed from the artwork of Nicholas Acampora More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 8630066 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 4000 x 3201 px | 300 dpi | 106.97 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 3201 px | 300 dpi