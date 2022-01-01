https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630073Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage photo png frame, luxurious design on transparent background, remixed from the artwork of Nicholas AcamporaMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8630073View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 3201 pxCompatible with :Vintage photo png frame, luxurious design on transparent background, remixed from the artwork of Nicholas AcamporaMore