https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630099Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGiant tuba background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8630099View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2704 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4307 x 5574 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4307 x 5574 px | 300 dpi | 137.4 MBFree DownloadGiant tuba background. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More