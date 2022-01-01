rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630259
Injured heart, mental health clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Injured heart, mental health clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free PSD
ID : 
8630259

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Injured heart, mental health clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More