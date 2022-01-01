https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630259Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextInjured heart, mental health clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8630259View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4229 x 4229 px | 300 dpi | 177.49 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4229 x 4229 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Injured heart, mental health clipart psd. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More