https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630924Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8630924View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpi | 270.16 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2334 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More