https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8630985View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 126.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blue exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More