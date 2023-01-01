https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8630989Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextE.A. Séguy's butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 8630989View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 2666 pxCompatible with :E.A. Séguy's butterfly png sticker, vintage insect on transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore