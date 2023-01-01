https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631077Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTanned woman in blue swimsuit clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8631077View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpi | 174.86 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tanned woman in blue swimsuit clipart psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More