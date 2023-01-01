https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631090Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 8631090View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3800 x 3800 px | 300 dpi | 108.28 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3800 x 3800 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Yellow exotic butterfly, vintage insect collage element psd. Remixed by rawpixel.More