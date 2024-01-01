https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631590Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDate every classified document (1964) vintage poster by Don Ferguson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631590View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 913 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2662 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6653 x 8747 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6653 x 8747 px | 300 dpi | 333.02 MBFree DownloadDate every classified document (1964) vintage poster by Don Ferguson. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More