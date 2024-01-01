rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631598
Edward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Edward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631598

View License

Editorial use only

Edward McKnight's We fight for the freedom of all (1940) vintage army poster. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More