https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631599Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA channel is born (1980) vintage poster by Neumeier Design Team. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631599View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5872 x 8809 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5872 x 8809 px | 300 dpi | 296.02 MBFree DownloadA channel is born (1980) vintage poster by Neumeier Design Team. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More