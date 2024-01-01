https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631600Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStrange beasts of the world: Yak (tibet) (1965) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631600View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 920 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2684 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6647 x 8667 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6647 x 8667 px | 300 dpi | 329.68 MBFree DownloadStrange beasts of the world: Yak (tibet) (1965) vintage poster by Hughes Aircraft Company. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More