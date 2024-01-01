rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631606
IBM, "Every man with an idea has at least two or three followers" Brooks Atkinson (1974) poster by Ken White. Original…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631606

View License

Editorial use only

