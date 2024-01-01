rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631612
Are you trained to do your share? Plattsburg (1916) poster by Military Training Camps Association (U.S.). Original public…
Are you trained to do your share? Plattsburg (1916) poster by Military Training Camps Association (U.S.). Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631612

View License

Editorial use only

