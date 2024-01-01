rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631618
The wizard of Oz, Fred R. Hamlin's musical extravaganza (1903) vintage poster by Fred R. Hamlin. Original public domain…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The wizard of Oz, Fred R. Hamlin's musical extravaganza (1903) vintage poster by Fred R. Hamlin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631618

View License

Editorial use only

The wizard of Oz, Fred R. Hamlin's musical extravaganza (1903) vintage poster by Fred R. Hamlin. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More