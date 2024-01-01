https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631621Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDestroy this mad brute Enlist - U.S. Army (1918) vintage poster by Harry R. Hopps. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631621View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3502 x 5370 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3502 x 5370 px | 300 dpi | 107.66 MBFree DownloadDestroy this mad brute Enlist - U.S. Army (1918) vintage poster by Harry R. Hopps. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More