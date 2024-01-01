rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631630
Dairy Pride ice cream, nothing less than Bessie's best (1985) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dairy Pride ice cream, nothing less than Bessie's best (1985) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
8631630

View License

Editorial use only

Dairy Pride ice cream, nothing less than Bessie's best (1985) poster by Lanny Sommese. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More