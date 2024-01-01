https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631640Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMuseum of Natural History, South Kensington (1923) poster by Electric Railway House. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631640View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 728 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 930 x 1532 px | 300 dpiTIFF 930 x 1532 px | 300 dpi | 8.19 MBFree DownloadMuseum of Natural History, South Kensington (1923) poster by Electric Railway House. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More