https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631641Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBrookfield Zoo, black panther poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 8631641View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 1000 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1500 x 1000 px | 300 dpi | 8.62 MBFree DownloadBrookfield Zoo, black panther poster by Federal Art Project. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More