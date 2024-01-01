rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631645
Come on! Come on all! Coming to the Grosse Gasse, the 2nd annual ADA and Copywriters Christmas party (1962) vintage poster…
Come on! Come on all! Coming to the Grosse Gasse, the 2nd annual ADA and Copywriters Christmas party (1962) vintage poster by Robert Pease. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

